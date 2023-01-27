Dr. Rebecca Cali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Cali, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Cali, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with UT Health Jacksonville.
Dr. Cali works at
Locations
-
1
UT Health East Texas Physicians Colorectal Surgery Clinic - Jacksonville203 Nacogdoches St Ste 290, Jacksonville, TX 75766 Directions (903) 590-5120
-
2
Etmc Physician Group Inc1000 E 5th St Ste 200, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 590-5120
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- PHCS
- RockPort Health Care
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cali?
I worked with her in Md. would like her email. Mine is Csimanski58@gmail.com. Please have her touch base with me.
About Dr. Rebecca Cali, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1992766091
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Creighton U
- St John Hospital
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cali works at
Dr. Cali has seen patients for Anal Fistula, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cali speaks Italian and Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Cali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.