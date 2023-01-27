Overview

Dr. Rebecca Cali, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, TX. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with UT Health Jacksonville.



Dr. Cali works at UT Health East Texas Physicians in Jacksonville, TX with other offices in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fistula, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.