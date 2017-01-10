Dr. Rebecca Carman, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Carman, DDS
Dr. Rebecca Carman, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Florissant, MO.
Premier Dental Partners North County1224 Graham Rd Ste 2002, Florissant, MO 63031 Directions (314) 597-9098
- Advantica
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- Direct Care America/Primary Health Services (DCA/PHS)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Lincoln Financial Group
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Kind. Patient. Knowledgeable. Empathetic. Will work to save you as much money as possible. Explains everything in layperson detail. Respects pain and works in emergencies. Honest. Trustworthy. Saved my life.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1851460232
Dr. Carman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carman accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Carman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Carman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
415 patients have reviewed Dr. Carman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carman.
Whether scheduling an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carman, a person calling can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.