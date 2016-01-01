Overview of Dr. Rebecca Castro, MD

Dr. Rebecca Castro, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Seguin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Castro works at GUADALUPE REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in Seguin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.