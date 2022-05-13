Dr. Rebecca Chiffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Chiffer, MD
Dr. Rebecca Chiffer, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Health Navy Yard3 Crescent Dr Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Extremely professional and aggressive with treatment to return my hearing and eliminate pain in 2 visits within 4 days. I highly recommend Dr Chiffer and her team. Thanks Dr C!
- Neurotology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1003134081
- Other Training
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Chiffer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiffer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiffer has seen patients for Otitis Media, Vertigo and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
485 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiffer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiffer.
