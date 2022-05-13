Overview of Dr. Rebecca Chiffer, MD

Dr. Rebecca Chiffer, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurotology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Chiffer works at Thomas Jefferson Otolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Vertigo and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.