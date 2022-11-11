Overview

Dr. Rebecca Clemans, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Clemans works at BEAUMONT HEALTH HOSPITAL in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.