Dr. Rebecca Clemans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clemans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Clemans, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Clemans, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Clemans works at
Locations
-
1
Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak3601 W 13 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 898-1905MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Bhc Center for Pain Medicine4949 Coolidge Hwy, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 655-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clemans?
Explains procedures thoroughly. A very good doctor.
About Dr. Rebecca Clemans, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1356388144
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Addiction Medicine and Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clemans accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clemans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clemans works at
Dr. Clemans has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clemans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Clemans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clemans.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clemans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clemans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.