Dr. Rebecca Clements, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Clements, MD
Dr. Rebecca Clements, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They completed their residency with Medical College of Georgia
Dr. Clements works at
Dr. Clements' Office Locations
Preston Ridge Pediatrics, Alpharetta GA3400 Old Milton Pkwy, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (770) 751-6111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Children's Healthcare Of Atlanta At Scottish Rite
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rebecca Clements, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
1487882916
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Centers For Disease Control (Cdc)
- Kennesaw State University
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clements has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clements accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clements has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clements works at
Dr. Clements has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clements.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clements, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clements appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.