Dr. Clemenz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rebecca Clemenz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Clemenz, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital.
Dr. Clemenz works at
Locations
-
1
Rebecca L Clemenz MD7039 Saint Andrews Rd, Columbia, SC 29212 Directions (803) 749-0097
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clemenz?
I've always been satisfied with treatment provided and have enjoyed getting to know her over the years.
About Dr. Rebecca Clemenz, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1992711741
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clemenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clemenz works at
Dr. Clemenz has seen patients for Ringworm, Candidiasis of Skin and Nails and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clemenz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Clemenz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clemenz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clemenz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clemenz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.