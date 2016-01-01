Dr. Rebecca Cochran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cochran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rebecca Cochran, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Cochran works at
Huntsville Pediatric Associates2004 Airport Rd SW Ste 1, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 756-4704
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Pediatrics
- 34 years of experience
- English
- University Of Nc Hosps|University Of Va Med Center
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Cochran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cochran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
