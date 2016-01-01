Overview of Dr. Rebecca Cochran, MD

Dr. Rebecca Cochran, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Cochran works at Huntsville Pediatric Associates in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.