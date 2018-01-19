Overview of Dr. Rebecca Cohen, MD

Dr. Rebecca Cohen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Cohen works at Southern Indiana Physicians in Bloomington, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.