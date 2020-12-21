See All Transplant Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Rebecca Craig-Schapiro, MD

Transplant Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Craig-Schapiro, MD

Dr. Rebecca Craig-Schapiro, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Craig-Schapiro works at Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Craig-Schapiro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Liver Disease and Transplantation
    1283 York Avenue 9th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Abdominal Organ Transplant
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Organ Transplant Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Intestinal and Multivisceral Transplant Chevron Icon
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 21, 2020
    Dr. Craig-Schapiro is a wonderful doctor and surgeon. She is caring, knowledgeable, and professional. She goes out of her way to help and doesn't mind spending time to do so. I can't recommend her highly enough.
    Karin Payton — Dec 21, 2020
    About Dr. Rebecca Craig-Schapiro, MD

    Transplant Surgery
    English
    1366718520
    Medical Education
    WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
    General Surgery
