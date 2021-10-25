Overview

Dr. Rebecca Soine, MD is a Dermatologist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital and University Medical Center New Orleans.



Dr. Soine works at Soine Dermatology and Aesthetics in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Acne along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.