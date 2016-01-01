Dr. Kano accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rebecca Kano, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Kano, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Waltham, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus.
Dr. Kano works at
Locations
Doctors Express1030 Main St, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 894-6900
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rebecca Kano, MD
- Family Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134106123
Education & Certifications
- University of Puerto Rico / Medical Sciences Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kano speaks Spanish.
