Overview of Dr. Rebecca Dorsett, MD

Dr. Rebecca Dorsett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University.



Dr. Dorsett works at Rebecca L Dorsett MD in Round Rock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.