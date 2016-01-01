See All Pediatricians in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Rebecca Dudovitz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.

Dr. Dudovitz works at UCLA Health Westwood Pediatrics in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dudovitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urgent Care Westwood - Pediatrics Only
    200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 361-7294
  2. 2
    Ucla Mattel Children's Hospital - 15th Street Practice
    1260 15th St Ste 1002, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 361-7295

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA

Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Balanoposthitis
Constipation
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Lice
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Limb Pain
Lyme Disease
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Newborn Jaundice
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Pneumonia
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Throat Pain
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
    About Dr. Rebecca Dudovitz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770767311
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Dudovitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dudovitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dudovitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dudovitz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudovitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dudovitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dudovitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

