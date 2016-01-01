Dr. Rebecca Dudovitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dudovitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Dudovitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Dudovitz, MD
Dr. Rebecca Dudovitz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA.
Dr. Dudovitz works at
Dr. Dudovitz's Office Locations
Urgent Care Westwood - Pediatrics Only200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 265, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 361-7294
Ucla Mattel Children's Hospital - 15th Street Practice1260 15th St Ste 1002, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 361-7295
Hospital Affiliations
- Mattel Children's Hospital UCLA
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Rebecca Dudovitz, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1770767311
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Dudovitz works at
