Dr. Rebecca Dunphy, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rebecca Dunphy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and Uchealth Greeley Hospital.
Center For Gastroenterology3702 S Timberline Rd Ste A, Fort Collins, CO 80525 Directions (970) 207-9773
Centers For Gastroenterology2555 E 13th St Ste 220, Loveland, CO 80537 Directions (970) 669-5432
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- Uchealth Greeley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dunphy is an excellent doctor - both warm and professional. She is extremely focused and listened carefully, giving me time to fully explain my concerns. After the exam Dr Dunphy explained my situation and the options and solutions available in a clear and easy to understand manner. She cares about her patients and I highly recommend her. (I wish my faraway family members had a doctor like this available to them.)
About Dr. Rebecca Dunphy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1508962325
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dunphy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dunphy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dunphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dunphy has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Hemorrhoids and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dunphy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dunphy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dunphy.
