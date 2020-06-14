Overview

Dr. Rebecca Ehlers, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Nebraska Medical Center and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Faith Regional Health Services, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson, Saunders Medical Center and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Ehlers works at Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates in Omaha, NE with other offices in Council Bluffs, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.