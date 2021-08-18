See All Family Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Rebecca Elmaleh, MD

Family Medicine
4.9 (72)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Elmaleh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine.

Dr. Elmaleh works at Greenwich Village Oral Surgery in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grenville Medical
    70 E 10TH ST, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 477-6300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 72 ratings
Patient Ratings (72)
5 Star
(70)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Aug 18, 2021
I’ve been going to see Dr. Elmaleh for almost 10 years now. I initially went to see her because I was unable to recover from a bad mono infection and was eventually diagnosed with Chronic Fatigue Syndrome. I suffered from countless post-viral symptoms like extreme, bone-chilling fatigue, dizziness, nausea, digestive issues, brain fog, migraines, post-exertional malaise, and a general flu-like feeling that never went away. I was told by my college doctor that this condition would be chronic and I’d likely never recover. Dr. Elmaleh was the only doctor, out of many others including specialists, who was able to get me back to a normal level of functioning. I owe my health to her and would recommend her to anyone.
— Aug 18, 2021
About Dr. Rebecca Elmaleh, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, French
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1730215294
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Montefiore Med Center
Residency
Medical Education
  • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rebecca Elmaleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elmaleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Elmaleh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Elmaleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Elmaleh works at Greenwich Village Oral Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Elmaleh’s profile.

72 patients have reviewed Dr. Elmaleh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elmaleh.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elmaleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elmaleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

