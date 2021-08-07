See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Abington, PA
Dr. Rebecca Fallis, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Fallis, MD

Dr. Rebecca Fallis, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from The Commonwealth Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Fallis works at Associates in Infectious Disease in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fallis' Office Locations

    Associates in Infectious Disease
    1235 Old York Rd Ste 220, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cellulitis
Enteritis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Cellulitis
Enteritis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)

Cellulitis
Enteritis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Achilles Tendinitis
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anemia
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Elbow Sprain
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Food Poisoning
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Histoplasmosis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Orchitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pneumonia
Polymyositis
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Scabies
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Tension Headache
Thyroid Goiter
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 07, 2021
    A year ago. I was in hospital with COVID. Dr Fallis bedside manor was great. Her passion was unbelievable and her commitment goes all the way. I thank her for surviving. I did not forget
    Mike V — Aug 07, 2021
    About Dr. Rebecca Fallis, MD

    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    • 9 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1033523691
    Education & Certifications

    • Temple University Hospital
    • Temple University Hospital
    • Temple University Hospital
    • The Commonwealth Medical College
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Abington Hospital

