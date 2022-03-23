Dr. Rebecca Farinas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Farinas, MD
Dr. Rebecca Farinas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.
Farinas LLC7545 Centurion Pkwy Ste 302, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (704) 782-1020
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient for over 10 yrs and Dr. Farinas is truly a fantastic doctor and person. I would highly recommend this practice!
- Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1770694259
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Psychiatry
Dr. Farinas accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Farinas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farinas.
