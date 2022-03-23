See All Psychiatrists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Rebecca Farinas, MD

Psychiatry
4.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Farinas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.

Dr. Farinas works at Rebecca Farinas, M.D. L.L.C. in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Farinas LLC
    7545 Centurion Pkwy Ste 302, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 782-1020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Oppositional Defiant Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 23, 2022
    I have been a patient for over 10 yrs and Dr. Farinas is truly a fantastic doctor and person. I would highly recommend this practice!
    — Mar 23, 2022
    About Dr. Rebecca Farinas, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770694259
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
