Dr. Rebecca Matthews, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Matthews, MD
Dr. Rebecca Matthews, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Atlanta, GA.
Dr. Matthews' Office Locations
Brain Health Center - Emory University Dept. of Neurology12 Executive Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-3444
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory University Hospital
- Grady Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fasano and her staff are top notch. They've walked me through every step of my condition, are extraordinarily friendly, and I would definitely recommend anyone to her.
About Dr. Rebecca Matthews, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1306086376
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
