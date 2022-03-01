Dr. Feliciano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca Feliciano, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Feliciano, MD
Dr. Rebecca Feliciano, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.
Dr. Feliciano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Feliciano's Office Locations
-
1
Christine McGee Counseling909 Alameda St, Norman, OK 73071 Directions (405) 360-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Feliciano?
She is a great Dr and I think I get the best care possible from her and her staff.
About Dr. Rebecca Feliciano, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1922049386
Education & Certifications
- University of The East / Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Feliciano accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Feliciano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Feliciano works at
Dr. Feliciano has seen patients for Anxiety, Bipolar Disorder and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Feliciano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Feliciano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Feliciano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Feliciano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Feliciano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.