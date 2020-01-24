Overview

Dr. Rebecca Fenichel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Purchase, NY. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Fenichel works at Westmed Medical Group in Purchase, NY with other offices in New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.