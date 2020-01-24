See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Purchase, NY
Dr. Rebecca Fenichel, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.9 (13)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Fenichel, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Purchase, NY. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.

Dr. Fenichel works at Westmed Medical Group in Purchase, NY with other offices in New Rochelle, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westchester Medical Groupthe
    3030 Westchester Ave, Purchase, NY 10577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 831-4150
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    WPHospital Physician Associates of New Rochelle
    1296 North Ave # 201, New Rochelle, NY 10804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 235-8224

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • White Plains Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thyroid Goiter
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Goiter
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fenichel?

    Jan 24, 2020
    Dr. Fenichel has controlled my pre-diabetic condition, is knowledgeable, caring, and scholarly. She truly cares about one's medical concerns.
    T.F. — Jan 24, 2020
    About Dr. Rebecca Fenichel, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841357092
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ny And Presby Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

