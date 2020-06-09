Overview of Dr. Rebecca Ferguson, DO

Dr. Rebecca Ferguson, DO is a Pulmonology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Ferguson works at Saint Luke's Infectious Disease Specialists in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Blue Springs, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.