Dr. Rebecca Ferguson, DO

Pulmonology
3.2 (4)
Map Pin Small Kansas City, MO
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Ferguson, DO

Dr. Rebecca Ferguson, DO is a Pulmonology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.

Dr. Ferguson works at Saint Luke's Infectious Disease Specialists in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Blue Springs, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ferguson's Office Locations

    Saint Luke's Infectious Disease Specialists
    5844 NW Barry Rd, Kansas City, MO 64154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 880-6238
    Saint Luke's Pulmonary Specialists
    600 NE Adams Dairy Pkwy, Blue Springs, MO 64014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 756-2255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Luke's East Hospital
  • Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 09, 2020
    Dr Ferguson treated me from when I was first diagnosed in 2016 until I moved out of the area in mid 2019. She always had time for me and my concerns and I never felt rushed or like I was just a number. She definitely made me feel like she truly cared about me, the person. Dr Ferguson and her nurse/assistant Cecily are a class act! I wish I could have moved them out of state with me as the healthcare choices in the smaller area where I now live are less than satisfactory.
    About Dr. Rebecca Ferguson, DO

    • Pulmonology
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • 1548403249
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Ferguson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ferguson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ferguson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ferguson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ferguson has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ferguson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ferguson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ferguson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ferguson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ferguson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

