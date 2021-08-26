Dr. Rebecca Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Fox, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Fox, MD
Dr. Rebecca Fox, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.
Dr. Fox works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fox's Office Locations
-
1
Foxcare Integrative Health1410 Rolkin Ct Ste 201, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Directions (434) 290-1210
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fox?
Dr. Fox was my pediatrician for almost my 15 years of my life. The only reason I left her care was we moved out of state my freshman year of high-school. I am now a young adult and became ill with late stage Lyme disease and more than one coinfection. It took a really long time to get an official diagnosis and I remember wishing she was still my primary care physician because she gets things done. She will go the extra mile for her patients. She’s incredibly smart and intuitive. She’s thorough. She doesn’t just walk in the room, looking at a laptop the whole time and write a script and walk out. She sits down and looks you in the eye and talks to you. If I had children, she would be their pediatrician. She always had a hunch about my thyroid and come to find out, she was correct. Lyme disease ended up highlighting what the problem was with it that standard tests were missing. We still talk about her in our house, in a good way. She is legendary in my family. :)
About Dr. Rebecca Fox, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1700870870
Education & Certifications
- New England Med Center Hosps
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox works at
Dr. Fox speaks Greek and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.