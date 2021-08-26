See All Pediatricians in Charlottesville, VA
Dr. Rebecca Fox, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Rebecca Fox, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Fox, MD

Dr. Rebecca Fox, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlottesville, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine.

Dr. Fox works at Foxcare Integrative Health in Charlottesville, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Fox's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Foxcare Integrative Health
    1410 Rolkin Ct Ste 201, Charlottesville, VA 22911 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 290-1210

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fox?

    Aug 26, 2021
    Dr. Fox was my pediatrician for almost my 15 years of my life. The only reason I left her care was we moved out of state my freshman year of high-school. I am now a young adult and became ill with late stage Lyme disease and more than one coinfection. It took a really long time to get an official diagnosis and I remember wishing she was still my primary care physician because she gets things done. She will go the extra mile for her patients. She’s incredibly smart and intuitive. She’s thorough. She doesn’t just walk in the room, looking at a laptop the whole time and write a script and walk out. She sits down and looks you in the eye and talks to you. If I had children, she would be their pediatrician. She always had a hunch about my thyroid and come to find out, she was correct. Lyme disease ended up highlighting what the problem was with it that standard tests were missing. We still talk about her in our house, in a good way. She is legendary in my family. :)
    Erin — Aug 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rebecca Fox, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rebecca Fox, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fox to family and friends

    Dr. Fox's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fox

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rebecca Fox, MD.

    About Dr. Rebecca Fox, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700870870
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New England Med Center Hosps
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Kansas / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Fox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fox accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fox works at Foxcare Integrative Health in Charlottesville, VA. View the full address on Dr. Fox’s profile.

    Dr. Fox speaks Greek and Spanish.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Rebecca Fox, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.