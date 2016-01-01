Dr. Rebecca Frazier, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frazier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Frazier, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Frazier's Office Locations
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-4880
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nephrology
- 10 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1457799595
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- BETH ISRAEL DEACONESS MEDICAL CENTER
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
