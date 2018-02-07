Dr. Gilbert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca Gilbert, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Gilbert, MD
Dr. Rebecca Gilbert, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bellevue Hospital Center and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Gilbert's Office Locations
Nyc Health Hospitals Bellevue462 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 562-1011
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gilbert has been a relied upon physician for me. She is always available by mychart or phone if I needed reassurance, or more meds or whatever the case may be. She really cares, which is rare sometimes. Anyone would be fortunate to have her as their doctor
About Dr. Rebecca Gilbert, MD
- Neurology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilbert accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilbert works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilbert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilbert.
