Dr. Rebecca Giles, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Giles, MD is a Dermatologist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Locations
John C. Sams M.d. Apmc201 4th St, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 449-8600
Dermatology & Skin Surgery Clinic415 Bienville St Ste 3, Natchitoches, LA 71457 Directions (318) 352-9400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rapides Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing! So friendly! She is great with children too! Very thorough! My 7 year old daughter and myself had to have a mole biopsy done and she performed mine first so that Layla could watch see that it was not that bad then took extra time to explain every move to her making my daughter extremely comfortable and less nervous . My 13 year old son checked out fine but she again took the extra time to explain how it’s hereditary and also to explain the importance of sunscreen! So worth drive!
About Dr. Rebecca Giles, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Giles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Giles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giles works at
Dr. Giles has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Dermatitis and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Giles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giles.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.