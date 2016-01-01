See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Goshen, IN
Dr. Rebecca Gindelberger, DO

Obstetrics & Gynecology
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Gindelberger, DO

Dr. Rebecca Gindelberger, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Goshen, IN. 

Dr. Gindelberger works at Goshen Physicians OB/GYN in Goshen, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Gindelberger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Goshen Physicians OB/GYN
    1122 Professional Dr, Goshen, IN 46526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Cholesterol Screening
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Cholesterol Screening

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health

    About Dr. Rebecca Gindelberger, DO

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • English
    • Female
    • 1942754353
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Goshen Health Hospital

