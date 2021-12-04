See All General Surgeons in Dayton, OH
Dr. Rebecca Glaser, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Rebecca Glaser, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (32)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Glaser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus.

Dr. Glaser works at Millennium Wellness in Dayton, OH. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Millennium Wellness
    228 E SPRING VALLEY PIKE, Dayton, OH 45458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 436-9821

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 32 ratings
Patient Ratings (32)
5 Star
(27)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Glaser?

Dec 04, 2021
I was diagnosed with estrogen positive breast cancer 4 years ago Part of my treatment is to take an aromatase inhibitor for 7 years to prevent recurrence. This drug gave me severe side effects of bone pain, osteoporosis, dry hair and skin, brittle nails, vaginal atrophy, sleeplessness, depression, and loss of libido. I tried supplements, weight training, and even vaginal CO2 laser therapy to combat the debilitating side effects I was experiencing. I was ready to quit taking the drug and go for quality of life over quantity when Dr. Rebecca Glaser was recommended to me. She is knowledgeable, friendly, and enthusiastic and listened to how I was feeling. She prescribed a combination testosterone and anastrozole pellet implant. Within 2 weeks, all my side effects were gone. I have been on the hormone therapy for 1.5 years now and my latest bone density scan showed my osteopenia has improved. I am happier and healthier than I have been since I was diagnosed. She and her staff are amazing.
Natalie — Dec 04, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Rebecca Glaser, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rebecca Glaser, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Glaser to family and friends

Dr. Glaser's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Glaser

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rebecca Glaser, MD.

About Dr. Rebecca Glaser, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1184816290
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Rebecca Glaser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glaser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Glaser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Glaser works at Millennium Wellness in Dayton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Glaser’s profile.

32 patients have reviewed Dr. Glaser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glaser.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glaser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glaser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Rebecca Glaser, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.