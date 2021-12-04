Dr. Rebecca Glaser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glaser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Glaser, MD
Dr. Rebecca Glaser, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus.
Millennium Wellness228 E SPRING VALLEY PIKE, Dayton, OH 45458 Directions (937) 436-9821
I was diagnosed with estrogen positive breast cancer 4 years ago Part of my treatment is to take an aromatase inhibitor for 7 years to prevent recurrence. This drug gave me severe side effects of bone pain, osteoporosis, dry hair and skin, brittle nails, vaginal atrophy, sleeplessness, depression, and loss of libido. I tried supplements, weight training, and even vaginal CO2 laser therapy to combat the debilitating side effects I was experiencing. I was ready to quit taking the drug and go for quality of life over quantity when Dr. Rebecca Glaser was recommended to me. She is knowledgeable, friendly, and enthusiastic and listened to how I was feeling. She prescribed a combination testosterone and anastrozole pellet implant. Within 2 weeks, all my side effects were gone. I have been on the hormone therapy for 1.5 years now and my latest bone density scan showed my osteopenia has improved. I am happier and healthier than I have been since I was diagnosed. She and her staff are amazing.
About Dr. Rebecca Glaser, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1184816290
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
