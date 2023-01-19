Dr. Rebecca Golgert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golgert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Golgert, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Golgert's Office Locations
American Indian Health And Services4141 State St Ste B11, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 324-6843
Santa Barbara Ent.2420 Castillo St Ste 100, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 563-1999
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Golgert is the most thorough ENT doctor that I have been to. She is extremely thorough and is very thorough, never in a rush and really makes you feel like she sincerely cares. She diagnoses a few things that other doctors didn't pick up on. I went to her initially for a second opinion and I was so impressed that I switched doctors and have her as my primary ENT.
About Dr. Rebecca Golgert, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College of Wisconsin
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Golgert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golgert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golgert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golgert has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Dysphagia and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golgert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Golgert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golgert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golgert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golgert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.