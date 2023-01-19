See All Otolaryngologists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. Rebecca Golgert, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.3 (16)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Golgert, MD

Dr. Rebecca Golgert, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Dr. Golgert works at American Indian Health And Services in Santa Barbara, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Dysphagia and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Golgert's Office Locations

    American Indian Health And Services
    4141 State St Ste B11, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 324-6843
    Santa Barbara Ent.
    2420 Castillo St Ste 100, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 563-1999

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Dysphagia
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Earwax Buildup
Dysphagia
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 19, 2023
    Dr. Golgert is the most thorough ENT doctor that I have been to. She is extremely thorough and is very thorough, never in a rush and really makes you feel like she sincerely cares. She diagnoses a few things that other doctors didn't pick up on. I went to her initially for a second opinion and I was so impressed that I switched doctors and have her as my primary ENT.
    Bob — Jan 19, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rebecca Golgert, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609823210
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med College of Wisconsin
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Golgert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golgert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Golgert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Golgert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Golgert works at American Indian Health And Services in Santa Barbara, CA. View the full address on Dr. Golgert’s profile.

    Dr. Golgert has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Dysphagia and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golgert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Golgert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golgert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golgert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golgert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

