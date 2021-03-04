Overview of Dr. Rebecca Gray, MD

Dr. Rebecca Gray, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Medical City Las Colinas and Texas Health Heb.



Dr. Gray works at MacArthur Medical Center in Irving, TX with other offices in Euless, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Miscarriages and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.