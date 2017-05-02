Overview

Dr. Rebecca Hagerty, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Hagerty works at Grand Traverse Women's Clinic in Traverse City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.