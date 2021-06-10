Dr. Hanigosky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca Hanigosky, DO
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Hanigosky, DO
Dr. Rebecca Hanigosky, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boardman, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center and Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, Osteopenia and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanigosky's Office Locations
- 1 8423 Market St Fl 3, Boardman, OH 44512 Directions (330) 729-7901
St. Elizabeth Boardman Health Center8401 Market St, Boardman, OH 44512 Directions (330) 841-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
- Sharon Regional Medical Center - Emergency Care Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Very thorough she explains everything and listens. Her staff is also amazing and makes you feel like you’ve known them your whole life. I’ll never see another obgyn as long as she’s practicing! Highly highly recommend Hanigosky!!
About Dr. Rebecca Hanigosky, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
