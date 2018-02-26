Overview of Dr. Rebecca Herrero, MD

Dr. Rebecca Herrero, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They completed their residency with Allegheny University Hosps



Dr. Herrero works at Womens Health Associates in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Fetal Cardiac Monitoring and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.