Dr. Rebecca Hill, MD
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Hill, MD
Dr. Rebecca Hill, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Hill's Office Locations
Harvard Vanguard Medical Assoc.230 Worcester St, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 Directions (781) 431-5498
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very compassionate and caring doctor. She listens, explains clearly, and spends as much time as necessary to make me comfortable. Excellent PCP. I drive 40 minutes to see her.
About Dr. Rebecca Hill, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hill accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.