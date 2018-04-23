Overview of Dr. Rebecca Hill, MD

Dr. Rebecca Hill, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wellesley Hills, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Hill works at Harvard Vanguard Medical Assoc. in Wellesley Hills, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.