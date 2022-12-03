See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Grand Rapids, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Rebecca Hoedema, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.8 (47)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Rebecca Hoedema, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University (GME) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.

Dr. Hoedema works at SHMG Colon Rectal Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SHMG Colon Rectal Surgery
    4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 205, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 267-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
  • Spectrum Health United Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids

Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Anoscopy
Colectomy
Abdominal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Lung Cancer
Rectovaginal Fistula
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Secondary Malignancies
Sphincterotomy
Ulcerative Colitis
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Bladder Surgery
Breast Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Cystectomy
Cystotomy
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Duodenal Polypectomy
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fecal Impaction Removal
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
Incisional Hernia
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Abdominoperineal Resection of the Rectum With Robotic Assistance
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance
Laparotomy
Lipomas
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Thymomas
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Vulvar Cancer
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (41)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Rebecca Hoedema, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568419745
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Grand Rapids Medical Education Research Center/Msu
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Grand Rapids Medical Education Research Center/Msu
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University (GME)
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Hoedema, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoedema is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hoedema has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hoedema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoedema works at SHMG Colon Rectal Surgery in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Hoedema’s profile.

    Dr. Hoedema has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hoedema on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Hoedema. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoedema.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoedema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoedema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

