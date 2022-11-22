Overview of Dr. Rebecca Holdren, MD

Dr. Rebecca Holdren, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital and Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Holdren works at Pain Management Associates in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Wall Pain Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

