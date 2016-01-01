See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Rebecca Houseman, MD

Internal Medicine
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Houseman, MD

Dr. Rebecca Houseman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Houseman works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Houseman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Group Health Cooperative Tacoma
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
About Dr. Rebecca Houseman, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 28 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1023110772
Education & Certifications

  • University of California, San Diego
  • University of California, San Diego
  • University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
  • Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Houseman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Houseman works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Houseman’s profile.

Dr. Houseman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Houseman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Houseman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Houseman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

