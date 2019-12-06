Dr. Rebecca Howell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Howell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Howell, MD
Dr. Rebecca Howell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
West Chester Hospital Outpatient Imaging Center7690 Discovery Dr, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 475-8400
Uima Hepatology Laboratory231 Albert Sabin Way, Cincinnati, OH 45267 Directions (513) 558-4152
UC Health Oncology3113 Bellevue Ave Ste 4400, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
she is thorough, asks all the right questions, and takes her time w/you.
About Dr. Rebecca Howell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Howell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howell has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Vocal Cord Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Howell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howell.
