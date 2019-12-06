Overview of Dr. Rebecca Howell, MD

Dr. Rebecca Howell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Howell works at West Chester Hospital Outpatient Imaging Center in West Chester, OH with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Dysphagia and Vocal Cord Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.