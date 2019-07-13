Dr. Rebecca Jackson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Jackson, DO
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Jackson, DO
Dr. Rebecca Jackson, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Poudre Valley Hospital.
Limited To Official Federal Duties Only3710 SW US Veterans Hospital Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 220-8262MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Front Range Geriatric Medicine802 W Drake Rd, Fort Collins, CO 80526 Directions (970) 449-5122
Hospital Affiliations
- Poudre Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jackson is the best doctor I can imagine! She is patient and kind, and her empathy is authentic. She is also be honest about medical treatment options. She is the best doctor if you are ever working through difficult medical decisions.
About Dr. Rebecca Jackson, DO
- Geriatric Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHSU And Portland Va Med Ctr
- Fort Collins Family Medicine
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Influenza (Flu), Swine Flu and Immunization Administration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jackson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.