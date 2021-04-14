Overview

Dr. Rebecca Jacobson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University|MCP- Hahnemann and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Jacobson works at NorthShore Medical Group in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Lake Bluff, IL and Gurnee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.