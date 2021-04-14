Dr. Rebecca Jacobson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Jacobson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Jacobson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University|MCP- Hahnemann and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
Dr. Jacobson works at
Locations
Northshore University Health System757 Park Ave W Ste 2800, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 432-1558
NorthShore Medical Group71 Waukegan Rd Ste 700, Lake Bluff, IL 60044 Directions (847) 234-3860
Northshore Medical Group - Gurnee A C C7900 Rollins Rd Ste 1100, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 234-3860
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My Dr retired and I was referred to Dr Jacobson. I have seen her a few times and have found her to be caring, patient and very thorough. She answers all my questions and I would recommend her, in a heartbeat!!!! Don’t understand the negative reviews, as my experiences have been very positive.
About Dr. Rebecca Jacobson, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- Hahnemann University|MCP- Hahnemann
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobson works at
Dr. Jacobson has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jacobson speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobson.
