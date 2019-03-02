Dr. Rebecca Jansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Jansen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Jansen, MD is a Dermatologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Locations
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan1740 East Paris Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 949-5600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Fabulous bedside manor. Explained everything very well. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Rebecca Jansen, MD
- Dermatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jansen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jansen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jansen has seen patients for Acne, Plantar Wart and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jansen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
