See All Oncologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Rebecca Jaslow, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Rebecca Jaslow, MD

Medical Oncology
4.9 (369)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Rebecca Jaslow, MD

Dr. Rebecca Jaslow, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Jaslow works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jaslow's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases
    1100 Walnut St Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases
    925 Chestnut St Ste 420B, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Colorectal Cancer
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Colorectal Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 369 ratings
    Patient Ratings (369)
    5 Star
    (339)
    4 Star
    (24)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jaslow?

    Jul 22, 2022
    Dr Jaslow is amazing. She is kind, compassionate and knowledgeable. I never feel rushed during my appointment as she takes her time to listen, discuss concerns and simply get to know you on a personal level. I am privileged to have her as my oncologist.
    — Jul 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rebecca Jaslow, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Rebecca Jaslow, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Jaslow to family and friends

    Dr. Jaslow's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Jaslow

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Rebecca Jaslow, MD.

    About Dr. Rebecca Jaslow, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1992774996
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York-Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Jaslow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaslow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jaslow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaslow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jaslow works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Jaslow’s profile.

    Dr. Jaslow has seen patients for Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaslow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    369 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaslow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaslow.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaslow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaslow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.