Overview

Dr. Rebecca Johnson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Ligonier, IN. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital, Kosciusko Community Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine - Ligonier in Ligonier, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.