Overview of Dr. Rebecca Jordan, MD

Dr. Rebecca Jordan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They graduated from University Of The East/Ramon Magsaysay Memorial Medical Center, University Of The East.



Dr. Jordan works at Gregory Smith MD, Inc. in Sacramento, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.