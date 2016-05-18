Overview of Dr. Rebecca Keim, MD

Dr. Rebecca Keim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Keim works at Saint Peter's HealthCare System in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Gallbladder Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.