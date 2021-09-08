Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Keith using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rebecca Keith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Keith, MD
Dr. Rebecca Keith, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.
Dr. Keith works at
Dr. Keith's Office Locations
UCLA Health 15th Street Plaza Family Medicine1260 15th St Ste 1501, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 750-0848
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
I never leave reviews but Dr. Keith and her staff deserve a 5 star review. Dr. Keith was very thorough, nice, and her staff was fantastic. Very caring, friendly, and took care of all my issues. I am lucky I found a good PCP now. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Rebecca Keith, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1164954434
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Keith works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Keith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
