Dr. Rebecca Keith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Keith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Keith, MD
Dr. Rebecca Keith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.
Dr. Keith works at
Dr. Keith's Office Locations
-
1
Tidelands Health Women's Center at Georgetown606 Black River Rd Ste 300, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 546-3132
-
2
Tidelands Health Women's Center at Holmestown Road4320 Holmestown Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588 Directions (843) 546-3132
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
- Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keith?
I started seeing Dr. Keith 11 years ago as a teenager. Dr. Keith was my mom's doctor so I automatically started with her as well. She has seen me through all phases of life. From my teens, early adult/college years and most recently into my married life. The last 2 years we were working together on my TTC journey with my husband. Dr.Keith was the kind of doctor that I wished so many times I could just call or text. She cared, was engaged in what was going on in my life and with family, took care of me, shared her expertise & guidance but also communicated on my level. She was amazing to me & is terribly missed! I hope her patients in at her new practice get that same feeling and treatment. She is the BEST!
About Dr. Rebecca Keith, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1417979709
Education & Certifications
- IU Health Methodist
- Indiana U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keith works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Keith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.