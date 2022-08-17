Overview of Dr. Rebecca Keith, MD

Dr. Rebecca Keith, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Georgetown, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown, Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital and Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital.



Dr. Keith works at Tidelands Health Women's Center in Georgetown, SC with other offices in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.