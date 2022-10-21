Overview

Dr. Rebecca Kelso, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.



Dr. Kelso works at Alamo Heights Dermatology PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hair Loss and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.