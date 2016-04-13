Dr. Rebecca Kelso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Kelso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Rebecca Kelso, MD
Dr. Rebecca Kelso, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Kelso's Office Locations
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Elizabeth (Surgery)125 Queens Rd Ste 250, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 951-1406
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kelso is an awesome surgeon. She is professional and a very talented doctor. I am so glad that my spine surgeon recommended her to assist in my back surgery. Dr Kelso and her fellows took charge of my post surgery pain. I was very impressed that when she came in to see me post surgery and realized that I was experiencing pain, she took charge of the situation to get me the proper care I needed. I would highly recommend Dr Kelso to anyone needing a vascular surgeon.
About Dr. Rebecca Kelso, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1902928799
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina Chapel Hill School Of Medicine|University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
- Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.